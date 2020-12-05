KCR to review Rythu Bandhu on Monday

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision on the release and distribution of funds for the second phase of Rythu Bandhu during a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretaries for Agriculture and Finance Departments along with other officials will attend the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .