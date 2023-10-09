| Kcr Will Become Telangana Cm Once Again Says Aimim Chief Owaisi

Speaking to mediapersons after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states including Telangana, Owaisi said his AIMIM will be contesting polls in Rajasthan for the first time.

By PTI Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hoped that K Chandrasekhar Rao will become Chief Minister in Telangana once again, making it a hat-trick of victories, after the November 30 Assembly polls.

“We hope Insha Allah (God willing) that KCR will again become the Chief Minister of Telangana. Our party MLAs will also succeed in whichever constituencies they will contest,” he said, adding there is visible development in Telangana.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said his party has already announced three candidates in Rajasthan and will be announcing the candidates in Telangana soon.

He said the AIMIM is fully prepared for these elections and expressed confidence that the people will support his party for its work, accessibility and availability, particularly in Telangana.

Dismissing allegations that his party acts like a B team for the BRS, Owaisi said MIM supported former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government between 2004 and 2014.

Responding to a query, Owaisi said they have already demanded the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct caste census in the entire country.

To another query on the conflict between Hamas and Israel, he alleged “Israel is the oppressor there and Palestinians are oppressed. India should stand with the oppressed and this has been our policy also.”