Peddapalli: Kedar Ranjan Pandu has taken charge as head of the National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana) on Wednesday.

Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL), Meja, Bihar.

Upon his arrival, senior officials from NTPC Ramagundam & Telangana welcomed him.