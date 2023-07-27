UoH to organise workshop on ‘Liangmai Nagas and Cognate Tribes in NE India’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP) of the University of Hyderabad will be organising a national workshop on “Liangmai Nagas and Cognate Tribes in North East India: Origin, Identity Formation, Issues and Challenges” in the school of Social Sciences on August 1 and 2. The workshop to be conducted in hybrid mode is a part of ongoing research project of Prof. Ajailiu Niumai’s ongoing research project on “Liangmai Nagas in the Globalised World”. The research project is funded by the Institute of Eminence of the UoH, a university press release said on Thursday.

The workshop is intended to examine the existing understanding of people known as ‘tribes’ and will focus on the trajectory of tradition and modernity and attempt to analyse various issues affecting their tribal society, including the impact of ‘neo-liberalism’, and ‘globalisation’ and how these tribes have adapted to the rapid changes including migration. The resource persons will speak on the origin, identity formation, cultural and gender issues especially inheritance rights, customary laws, and challenges pertaining to these tribes. The workshop aims to exchange knowledge and ideas on these cognate tribes which will eventually provide insights and avenues of further research.

Prof. Anand Kumar, a retired professor of Sociology at JNU will be the chief guest while UoH vice-chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao will be the guest of honour, Prof. Virginius Xaxa, visiting professor at the Institute for Human Development (IHD) in New Delhi will be the Keynote speaker and Prof. Jyotirmaya Sharma, Dean of the School of Social Sciences will chair in the inaugural function. At the Valedictory, Prof. Gopal Guru, editor of EPW and retired Professor of Political Science, JNU will be the Keynote speaker and Prof. Meenakshi Rajeev, RBI Chair Professor, ISEC, Bengaluru will chair it.

The workshop will be held from 9.30 am to 5 pm. To join the workshop, log onto Google meet at: https://meet.google.com/xeh-ffcp-nrb. The registration link is https://forms.gle/NZsH4X6Us9n4Q75W7. For more details contact Mehjabeen Khan on 9885341341 or email: mehjabeen_csseip@uohyd.ac.in