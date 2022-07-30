Key schemes to benefit farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on irrigation will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Match the pair

Land Use Type Percentage

1. Forest A. 68.67

2. Culturable wasteland B. 6.86

3. Net area sown C. 1.68

Select the correct answer using the code given below: a. 1-A,2-B,3-C b. 1-B,2-C,3-A

c. 1-C,2-A,3-B d. 1-B,2-A,3-C

Ans: b

2. Consider the following statements:

1. Mekedatu river project is disputed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 2. Mahadayi water dispute is between Goa and Karnataka

3. Vamsadhara river dispute is between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Which of the above is/are correct?

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: b

3. Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two States viz., Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the bifurcation process, which among the following was/were changed?

1. First schedule of the Constitution of India

2. Fourth schedule of the Constitution of India

3. Representation of the People Act, 1950

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

4. Consider the following statements:

1. Ahmedabad has received India’s first World Heritage City certificate

2. Telangana became the first State in the country to construct eco-friendly bridges for movement of tigers

3. Maharashtra became the first State to provide digitally-signed land record receipts to farmers

Which of the above is/are correct?

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

5. What is the scientific name of the deadly agricultural pest ‘Fall Armyworm’, which has been spotted in Telangana?

a. Chortoicetes terminifera b. Heteronychus arator

c. Spodoptera frugiperda d. Mythimna convecta

Ans: c

6. What are the Agro-climate Zones in Telangana?

a. Northern Telangana Zone

b. Central Telangana Zone

c. Southern Telangana Zone

d. All of the above

Ans: d

7. Main objective of soil Health Card System is?

a. Recorded land details b. Protection of farmers health

c. Educate the farmers on soil test d. Farmers identity card

Ans: c

8. Which of the following is correct about Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme?

a. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for standing crop based on area approach

b. Restructured weather-based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) under which weather parameters such has deficit or excessive rainfall, high or low temperature, relative humidity and wind speed are used as proxy parameters to assets the yield losses.

c. Unified Package Insurance Scheme under which farmers are covered for accident Insurance, Life Insurance, Dwelling insurance agriculture pump set insurance, tractor insurance, etc.

d. All the above.

Ans: d

9. Which of the following is correct about ‘Pavala Vaddi’ scheme for farmers?

1. ‘Pavala Vaddi’ is for crop loans from Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh

2. The farmers availing the crop loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh have to pay only ‘Pavala Vaddi’, the remaining interest burden will be borne by the State government and Government of India

3. The interest burden is shared — 3 per cent from State government and 4 per cent from the Central government

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1 and 2 b. 1 and 3 c. Only 1 d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: a

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles