Keystone, Lifesong shine in trials

Hyderabad: Keystone and Lifesong shaped well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m: NRI Gift (Ex: London Bridge) (RB) 46, moved well. Machismo (RB) & General Atlantic (Ajit Singh) 46.5, pair moved well.

800m: Wah Ms Zara (Ajit Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. 2y-(Sedgefield/Ballade Danon) (Ajit Singh) & Charcoal (RB) 1-2, 600/48, pair handy. Keystone (Akshay Kumar) & Lifesong (Rohit Kumar) 58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1000m: Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved nicely. Certitude (RB) & Golden Lady (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair well in hand.

1200m: Country’s Force (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

600m: Certitude (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Top Diamond (Koushik) 46.5, in good shape. Furious Fun (RB) & 2y-(Phoenix Tower/Leonessa) (RB) 47, pair handy.

1000m: NRI Elegance (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Fashion Universe (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well.

