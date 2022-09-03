Khammam: 16 MBA students of SBIT land jobs

Khammam: As many as 16 MBA students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) in Khammam secured jobs in select gadget company through campus placements, informed the institute chairman Gundala Krishna.

The students have been selected under different departments in the company. Till now 53 MBA students have got employment through campus placements in various multinational organisations by mastering management methods and communication skills, he said.

An MBA student, Sheikh Baba, has been selected for a job in an American professional services firm the Genpact, Krishna said and congratulated the students. SBIT secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri, principal Dr G Raj Kumar, Vice Principal and Academic Directors also congratulated the students.