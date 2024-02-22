Khammam: 594 persons booked for drinking alcohol in public places

Khammam CP Sunil Dutt informed that cases have been registered against 594 people under the provisions of the City Police Act for consuming alcohol in public places

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that cases have been registered against 594 people under the provisions of the City Police Act for consuming alcohol in public places.

The City Police Act was being enforced under the jurisdiction of Khammam Police Commissionerate. Those consuming alcohol in open places, causing public nuisance, involved in rash driving, opening shops late at night, blocking vehicles on the road in the name of birthdays and causing inconvenience to the people would be punished, the CP warned.

Legal action should be taken against those who engage in illegal and unsocial activities disrupting law and order. Police patrolling in the commissionerate area would be intensified, he added.