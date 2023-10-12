Khammam: Bike mechanics association extends financial assistance to member’s family

The members of Khammam association handed over Rs 55,000 to the bereaved family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Khammam Two Wheelers Mechanics Association extended financial assistance to the family of a deceased bike mechanic.

Khammam: In a charitable act the members of Khammam Two Wheelers Mechanics Association have extended financial assistance to the family of a deceased bike mechanic.

Speaking to Telangana Today the association president Vangala Kondal Rao informed that the mechanic, Varala Venkanna suffered cardiac arrest on September 7 and died while being shifted to hospital.

The members of Khammam association gathered an amount of Rs 30,000 and handed over a cash cheque to Venkanna’s wife Lakshmi on October 6. On Thursday an amount Rs 25,000 gathered by the mandal level mechanic associations in the district was handed over to her, he said.

The bereaved family thanked the association for providing Rs 55,000 to them. The mechanics association would always stand by the mechanics who were the members of the association, Kondal Rao said.

The association members Appa Rao, Srinu, Murali, Ramesh, Ganga Raju, Nageswara Rao, Brahmam and others were present.

Also Read MLA Diwakar Rao thanks CM KCR for sanctioning Rs 12 crore for bridge in Mancherial