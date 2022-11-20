Khammam: Bodies of two youngsters missing in NSP canal found

Khammam: The bodies of two youngsters who went missing in the NSP canal in Penuballi mandal in the district on Saturday were found on Sunday.

Tallapureddy Narender Reddy (22) and A Naga Narender Reddy (18), a degree student of Kuppenakuntla in Penuballi mandal, had gone for a swim in the canal at Tummalapalli area and were washed away.

A search for the bodies by expert swimmers till evening on Saturday yielded no result. The search operations resumed in the canal on Sunday morning and the bodies were found 100 metres away from the spot from where they went missing.

Narender Reddy, who was studying B Tech in a private college in Hyderabad, had reached the village to attend the ‘Irumudi’ ceremony of his father Krishna Reddy, who took ‘Ayyappa deeksha’ and was on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

After the ceremony was over the two youths went for a swim in the canal and were washed away. A pall of gloom descended on Kuppenakuntla with the death of the youths., VM Banjar SI Suraj has booked a case in connection with the incident.