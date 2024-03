Khammam: BRS youth wing leader arrested

Khammam: BRS youth wing Khammam president Devabhaktuni Kishore Babu was arrested by the Khammam Two-Town police on Wednesday. An SC/ST atrocity case and an attempt to murder case were registered against him at the police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:32 PM

