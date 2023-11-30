Khammam: Contestants, leaders and officials cast vote in Assembly polls

Khammam BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar cast his vote at Harvest School polling station along with his family members while his opponent Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao cast his vote at Gollagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar cast his vote at Harvest School polling station in Khammam.

Khammam: Contestants, leaders of different political parties and district officials cast votes in the Assembly elections held on Thursday in erstwhile Khammam district.

Khammam BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar cast his vote at Harvest School polling station along with his family members while his opponent Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao cast his vote at Gollagudem.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao cast vote at Kavitha College, Palair BRS candidate cast vote at his native village Rajupet in Kusumanchi mandal and BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan cast his vote at his native village Pindiprolu of Tirumalayapalem mandal.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra cast vote at Social Welfare Girls Junior College at NSP camp along with his family members. A 105 year old freedom fighter Dasari Pullamma cast her vote at Paloncha in Kothagudem district with the help of her family members and election staff.

Interestingly, Palair Assembly Congress candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy could not cast a vote in his favour as he has voting right at his native village Narayanapuram in Kallur mandal of Sathupalli constituency in Khammam district. He cast vote at the village.

Mild tension prevailed at the Government School polling station at Kusumanchi when the BRS cadres protested against Srinivas Reddy’s visit to the polling station. Police had to resort to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier cast vote at Shanti Nagar polling station along with his family members. District Collector VP Gautham cast vote at the forest office polling station along with family members.

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala cast her vote at Indira Priyadarshini School polling station at Paloncha, SP Dr. Vineeth G cast vote at Government Primary School at the 3-Incline area along with his family.