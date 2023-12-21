Khammam district on alert after new Covid cases increase in other States

District Collector VP Gautham told health officials to be vigilant about Covid and take all precautions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

District Collector VP Gautham told health officials to be vigilant about Covid and take all precautions.

Khammam: With cases of Covid new variant JN.1 being reported in other States, the district administration has been gearing up to deal with the situation.

District Collector VP Gautham told health officials to be vigilant about Covid and take all precautions. He held a review on the early control measures and wanted the health officials to create awareness among the people to prevent the possible spread of Covid in the district.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy asks for detailed report on Irrigation projects in Telangana

No Covid positive cases have been registered in the district since May. All those with Covid symptoms should be tested. As many as 2, 724 Covid beds were available in government and private hospitals and steps should be taken to arrange more if required. Covid Drugs, oxygen, ventilators, PPE kits and masks should be made available.

Meanwhile, the health officials have made Covid in-patient and out-patient services available at the Government General Hospital after a gap of several months. 20 isolation beds and five ICU beds were readied at the hospital.DM&HO Dr. B Malathi informed that rapid test kits were readied. Beds were prepared at PHC and Government General Hospital. There was no need to panic and the public should take precautionary measures.

A Covid positive case with mild symptoms was reported a week ago. The patient who was admitted for a surgery was discharged and recovered, she told Telangana Today. The hospital superintendent Dr. B Kiran Kumar informed that 2, 000 Covid rapid test kits were available and a request was sent for more kits.