Khammam engineer makes golf cart that runs on multiple energy sources

By James Edwin Updated On - 9 April 2024, 06:25 PM

Khammam: Taking forward his innovative design and manufacturing of vehicles that run on non-fossil fuels, a Khammam-based engineer has built a golf cart that could be operated with multiple energy sources.

A golf cart is a small motorised vehicle designed basically to carry golfers and their golf clubs around a golf course. Its utility is also found in transporting luggage and old aged and women passengers besides persons with disability in railway stations and airports as well in sports stadiums.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Garlapati Rakesh, who runs RDENO Enterprises EV Mobility in Khammam, informed that the golf cart is fitted with 4.8 kilowatt capacity batteries, which could be powered by solar and wind energy as well as electricity.

Solar power is primarily used for horn, music player, charging mobile phone and indicators while wind power is used to operate the motors that put the vehicle into motion. The vehicle is a six-seater. It took one month’s time and Rs 2 lakh to manufacture the golf cart.

Once the batteries are charged with electric power the vehicle runs with that power and when it is moving a miniature wind turbine fitted on the vehicle generates power to charge the batteries, he explained.It costs just Rs 30 to 40 for a single charge and it can be fully charged within three to four hours. It is said to run 100 kms with a single charge. With solar and wind energy being available free of cost the vehicle’s overall maintenance cost is minimal, Rakesh, a mechanical engineer, noted.

It may be noted that the engineer has made an electric car that gives 300 km range and a hybrid electric car with perpetual power in the past. Last November he was selected for TSIC’s Intinta Innovator Award and also entered into Miracles World Records book for his innovation.