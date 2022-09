Khammam: Man dies by suicide in agricultural well

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Khammam: A man died, allegedly by suicide, by jumping into an agricultural well at Marlapadu village of Vemsur mandal in the district on Thursday.

D Varma Rao (41) was said to be addicted to alcohol, because of which his wife left him and was living at her maternal home. He is said to have resorted to the extreme step upset over this.

