Khammam: Mechanics union extends assistance to member

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 06:13 PM

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics union has extended financial assistance to the union member who underwent surgery recently. The union president V Kondal Rao informed that Shaik Nagul Meera who was working as a mechanic in Khammam city has undergone kidney surgery last month and doctors suggested bed rest.

The union members, who came to know about the health condition of the mechanic, handed over an amount of Rs 10, 000 so as to help him to look after household expenses. The union would stand by Nagul Meera’s family like it always does with members of the union, Kondal Rao said. The union members Sreenu, Murali, Ramesh, Nageswara Rao, Ganga Raju and others were present.