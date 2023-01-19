Khammam meeting grand success, brought secular forces together: Minister Puvvada

This is a new beginning for the revolutionary changes coming in the national politics, Minister said.

Published Date - 10:14 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Source: Facebook/Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that with the grand success of the BRS public meeting at Khammam, the national politics as well as the Khammam politics will witness a sea change. He said the historic meeting has brought all the secular forces on the same platform.

Speaking to mediapersons at BRS Legislative Party office here on Thursday, Ajay Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other national leaders gave a new direction to the national politics, as well as triggered a thought process among the people on the importance of the country’s development. “This is a new beginning for the revolutionary changes coming in the national politics,” he said.

He ridiculed the Opposition parties criticising the public meeting and said the Congress party does not need anyone to destroy it as their party leaders themselves were already doing it. He advised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to get his eyes tested under the ongoing Kanti Velugu programme as he was unable to see the massive success of the BRS public meeting.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the Khammam public meeting opened doors for progressive politics in the country, with like-minded forces joining hands for the nation’s development. He said the meeting also sent a strong signal to the BJP.

Rajyasabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and MLA Kranthi Kiran, also spoke on the occasion.