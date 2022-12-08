Khammam: MLC Madhusudhan condemns AP leaders remarks on bifurcation

TRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan strongly condemned the remarks made by Andhra leaders Vundavalli Arun Kumar and S Ramakrishna Reddy
Khammam: TRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan strongly condemned the remarks made by Andhra leaders Vundavalli Arun Kumar and S Ramakrishna Reddy who wanted the merger of AP and Telangana.
He advised the AP leaders not to become pawns in the conspiracy being hatched against Telangana State and its people by BJP leaders. The Andhra leaders should not play with the self-respect of Telangana people, he said.
Madhusudhan said it was sad that Andhra leaders at the behest of the BJP’s national leaders were making unwarranted comments when the public in both the Telugu States were living amicably after reorganisation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.