Telangana leaders condemn AP leader’s comments on bifurcation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, leaders in Telangana univocally condemned Andhra Pradesh Government’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments on State bifurcation and wanted him to desist from making such statements.

This exposes the grudge of leaders from Andhra Pradesh over Telangana and the conspiracies being hatched to create unrest in the State. Since the formation of Telangana, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were spewing venom at the State on every possible opportunity, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Tearing into the BJP leadership, he said there was a larger conspiracy by the Prime Minister behind Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments. He has been in regular contact with the ruling YSRCP party in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, it was with Modi’s support that Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu made a few statements and now, the YSRCP leaders were emulating the same, he said.

Unable to stomach Telangana’s rapid development in all sectors, Andhra leaders were trying to trigger united Andhra slogans to loot the State’s resources, he said, adding “Telangana people will not fall prey to such deceitful tactics”.

Addressing media persons at Amaravati, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had said YSR Congress was against bifurcation. People of both the States were disappointed and unhappy over the unethical bifurcation done by the Congress government, he claimed, adding that YSRCP would at any given opportunity pitch for united Andhra.

Reacting strongly to his comments, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar said the grand plans of Andhra leaders to loot Telangana and its resources were evident in Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments.

In a video statement, he said to derive political mileage, parties were trying to cash in on the Telangana sentiment and mislead people. “After nearly 10 years of bifurcation, Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments are uncalled for and leaders should desist from making such statements,” Prabhakar said.

Echoing a similar opinion, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said the AP government had divided the State capital into three and wondered how it could merge two Telugu States back.

“This is political vendetta and agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy over Telangana and to divert people’s angst over YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh,” Sambasiva Rao said.