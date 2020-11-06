Khammam: People told to ensure error-free slot booking on Dharani portal

By | Published: 12:22 am

Khammam: Officials manning the counters for registration through Dharani said they had not faced any issue with the functioning of the portal.

“There are no issues or problems related to Dharani portal or its functioning as such. We have faced no problem in operating the portal. Problems arise only when a person makes a mistake while booking the slot for a particular transaction,” G Srilatha, Tahsildar, Tallada, told Telangana Today.

“We have been educating the public not to make any errors while entering personal and land details while booking a slot at MeeSeva centres. If there are any errors in slot booking, they may affect the process of registration or any other procedure,” she said.

Portal helps man gift land to son

K Nageswara Rao of Kesavapuram in Tallada mandal said: “For the past several years, I have been planning to execute a gift deed in the name of my son. But I couldn’t do it due to several reasons, the main being the complex process and common practice of corruption in the Revenue Department. But the launch of Dharani portal by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made me go ahead with the process of gifting the land to my son. It is surprisingly simple and effective. I heartfully thank the Chief Minister.”

No pending cases

G Sirisha, Tahsildar, Kusumanchi, said they had not faced any problem in operating Dharani portal. “All the business related to slots booked at our office till Wednesday has been cleared and passbooks issued. The people coming to our office are a happy lot following the ease with which they are able to get their work done,” she said.

