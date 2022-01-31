Khammam: Police defuse land mines planted by Maoists

Khammam: The district police defused land mines set up by the Maoists to target and kill police personnel in the forests between Battinapalli to Yerrampadu villages in Cherla mandal in the district.

- Advertisement -

A statement from the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Monday said that the land mines were planted by the Naxals Madhu, Rajitha, Balu, Ramdas and Rajesh at directions from the Maoist Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Committee Secretary Azad.

The district police would always be vigilant in locating and destroying the land mines and booby traps as they could pose threat to the lives of tribals living in the area. The people in the agency areas have to be careful and should not offer any assistance to the Maoists, the statement said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .