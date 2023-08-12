Khammam IDOC becomes country’s first solar powered collectorate

The Khammam IDOC’s solar power plant is the first one to be synchronised with the grid among all the new IDOCs built in the State in recent times.

By James Edwin Updated On - 05:28 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Khammam: An innovative solar power plant, which doubles as a parking shed as well, at the newly constructed Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Khammam is ready for inauguration.

The Khammam IDOC’s solar power plant is the first one to be synchronised with the grid among all the new IDOCs built in the State in recent times. It is also the first collectorate in the country fully powered by solar energy, thus earning the distinction of being a complete ‘green building’.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will inaugurate the plant on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

The solar power plant built as a pilot project at the collectorate has been synchronised with the electrical grid on July 24.

The solar panels have been fixed on the roof of parking sheds constructed for the parking of vehicles of the collectorate’s officers and staff. The 200 kilowatt power plant could generate 800 to 1000 kilowatt hours of power which would be available for daily needs at the IDOC.

The generated power of the plant would be used for IDOC requirements and the remaining power would go to the grid. With the commissioning of the plant, the power bill would be paid for the net consumption only and electricity charges to the tune of nearly Rs.80, 000 to Rs 1 lakh will be saved per month, officials said.