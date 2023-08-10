Two CHCs to be upgraded into Area Hospitals in erstwhile Khammam

30-bedded Community Health Centres at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district and at Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district are going to be upgraded into Area Hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Khammam: As part of the Telangana government’s objective to develop medical and health infrastructure in the State two Community Health Centres (CHCs) in erstwhile Khammam district are set to be upgraded into Government Area Hospitals. 30-bedded Community Health Centres at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district and at Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district are going to be upgraded into Area Hospitals with 100-bed capacity and funds have been sanctioned for the purpose.

Separate Government Orders have been issued according to administrative sanction for Rs 37.50 crore for Aswaraopet Area Hospital and Rs 26 crore for Thirumalayapalem Area Hospital. The funds will be spent on civil works and procuring equipment. Speaking to Telangana Today Kothagudem District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Ravi Babu informed that with the upgradation of the CHCs posts of 40 specialist doctors, 30 nurses, four pharmacists and lab technicians each will be sanctioned for the Area Hospital.

He informed that an operation theatre has already been established at Aswaraopet CHC this January and a dialysis centre in June. An outpatient block with Rs 50 lakh CSR funds provided by a private company and a blood storage unit are under construction at the CHC, he said. “Upgrading the CHCs to Area Hospital will help the people to get access to quality healthcare round the clock as specialist doctors and modern medical equipment will be made available at the hospitals” Dr. Ravi Babu said.

Meanwhile, the government has also proposed to upgrade existing Area Hospitals at Sathupalli and Madhira in Khammam district to 100-bed capacity. An order sanctioning 103 posts for Madhira Area Hospital and 73 posts for Sathupalli Area Hospital has been issued. ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju who belongs to Madhira and Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for upgrading the hospitals in their respective areas.