Khammam: Police sniffer dog Poonam laid to rest with honours, fondly remembered for life-saving contributions

Poonam earned love and affection from the men and officers after successfully uncovering four hidden landmines during an anti-insurgency operation in Cherla village along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border back in 2011.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier paid floral tributes to the deceased sniffer dog, Poonam, in Khammam on Friday

Khammam: A heartwarming farewell was accorded to Poonam, a dedicated police sniffer dog, as the police force of the district headquarters assembled on Friday to pay their respects.

Poonam, who had become an integral part of the police team, earned love and affection from the men and officers after successfully uncovering four hidden landmines during an anti-insurgency operation in Cherla village along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border back in 2011.

Having received specialized training in detecting explosives, the 13-year-old Poonam joined the police force in 2010 and played a vital role in solving challenging cases. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier paid homage to the remarkable sniffer dog, highlighting Poonam’s exceptional skills in tracing explosive materials at the Bhadrachalam bus stand in 2014. Poonam proudly held the distinction of winning four gold medals in the police RC course.

Sheikh Pasha, Poonam’s dedicated handler, expressed his pride as Poonam achieved the top position during the basic training course for police dogs, securing a gold medal. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (AR) Kumara Swamy, along with RIs Ravi, Srinivas, Tirupati, and Srisailam, participated in the final rites, bidding a solemn farewell to the beloved four-legged hero.

Also Read Final rites of police dog held in Karimnagar