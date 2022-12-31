Khammam: Puvvada to launch public interaction programme on Jan 1

Puvvada Ajay Kumar has planned to launch a public interaction programme to meet the residents in Khammam city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar to launch a public interaction programme ‘vaada vaada Puvvada’ on Sunday in Khammam.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has planned to launch a public interaction programme to meet the residents in Khammam city and to address their problems.

The programme titled ‘vaada vaada Puvvada’ will be launched in the 17th and 27th municipal divisions in the city on January 1 (Sunday) coinciding with the celebration of New Year-2023 to connect with people from all walks of life.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Saturday Ajay Kumar informed that so far the focus was laid on all-round progress of Khammam city, which achieved rapid and comprehensive development with the support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Now with the ‘vaada vaada Puvvada’ programme it is aimed to identify and address any issues being faced by the citizens, commonly , besides resolving their individual grievances. It also helps to reach to people at personal level.

Ajay Kumar said that he along with the Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and officials of all concerned departments will walk through the streets interacting with the residents. The issues related to roads, drains, power supply, water supply and others brought out by the people will be rectified on the spot.

The programme will continue throughout the next year. Preparatory meetings have already been held with key leaders and corporators to start the programme. “There is no specific day fixed to conduct the programme, whenever I visit Khammam it will be carried out” he added.

Meanwhile, the minister told the party workers and leaders not to bring flower bouquets and shawls when they call on him to extend New Year greetings, instead to distribute books and stationery to students in government schools.

Following the call the 46th division corporator Kannam Vaishnavi Prasanna distributed note books and stationery to students at Government Primary School on Saturday.