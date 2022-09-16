Khammam: SBIT to offer B Tech courses in AI, ML and data science

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna.

Khammam: Khammam based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) was permitted to offer two new B Tech courses in the current academic year, informed the institute chairman Gundala Krishna.

The college would now offer a course in artificial intelligence and machine learning, B Tech CSE (AI&ML) and data science course, B Tech (DS). The Telangana government vide GO RT: 170 allowed the college to offer the courses, he said in a statement here on Friday.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning and data science courses have great demand worldwide and the institute was offering the courses to prepare the students to embrace the technological advancements in the 21st century, Krishna said.

Interested students could use the opportunity in the second phase online counselling, he added.