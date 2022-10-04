Khammam: Speed up grounding of Dalit Bandhu units, Collector tells officials

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed special officers to speed up grounding of Dalit bandhu units in Chintakani mandal in the district.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Collector said the process of crediting the capital assistance, given under the scheme, in the bank accounts of selected beneficiaries, was completed. Special officers should be proactive and take steps to complete the grounding process quickly, he said.

In Chintakani mandal, where the scheme was being implemented on pilot basis in saturation mode, as many as 3421 beneficiaries were selected and of them 1606 units were grounded, he said.

Approval was given to procure material for 710 units. The procurement process has to be completed by the end of the week and steps have to be taken to ground the units. The details of grounded units have to be updated online, Gautham noted.

The officials concerned should monitor the management of the grounding units and provide appropriate suggestions and assistance to the beneficiaries. If there were problems with the units, they should be solved. he added.