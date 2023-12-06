Khammam: Trader sells chicken at discounted price to celebrate Congress victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A chicken trader in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district was selling chicken at a discounted price to celebrate victory of Congress leaders in Assembly elections.

The trader, Narukulla Raghava Rao, runs a chicken shop at Karaigudem in the mandal. He said he was a fan of Congress and wanted to celebrate the victory of the party candidates, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Matta Ragamai in Palair, Khammam and Sathupalli Assembly elections in a different way.

He sold chicken at Rs 120 per kg on Tuesday and on Wednesday. There were around 300 families in the village. The residents of village and neighbouring areas rushed to his shop to buy chicken, which was being sold at Rs 150 to 160 per kg at other shops. On an average he sold four quintals of chicken in a day.