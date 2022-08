Khammam: Youth attacks father with knife

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Representational Image

Khammam: A youth, Jerry Surya attacked his father J Krishna with a knife with the help of his mother at Buggapadu of Sathupalli mandal in the district Friday.

The father and son were said to be fighting with each other for some time over a family dispute. An altercation ensued between them and in a fit of rage Surya attacked his father with a knife.

The injured man was admitted to Sathupalli Government Hospital.