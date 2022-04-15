Kheerthi Ganta emerges champion of Telangana State Rapid Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Kheerti Ganta (left) and Keerthi Rana with the trophies.

Hyderabad: Kheerthi Ganta emerged champion after winning the tie-breaker against Keerthi Rana after both were tied for the top spot at the Telangana State Rapid Chess Championship, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Both Kheerthi Ganta and Keerthi Rana will represent Telangana State in the upcoming national Rapid Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Nasik, Maharashtra from April 27.

Results: Kheerthi Ganta (6) drew with Md Bhashiq Imrose (6); Ayush Yadav (5) lost to S Rishipalsingh (6); Vasistahramanarao K V (5) lost to TATA Keerthirana (6); Andabatla Satvik (5) lost to R Sriram (6); R Rithvik (6) bt Rohith Nakka (5).

