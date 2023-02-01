Khelo India Youth Games: Pradeep-Abhay pair wins Kayaking sliver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Telangana State Kayaking and Canoeing team members with their medals on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State team consisting of Pradeep Kumar and Abhay bagged silver medal in the men’s C-2 1000 M Kayaking and Canoeing event at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games held at the MP Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

They clocked 4.24.59 to emerge runners-up. The host team finished top with the timing of 4.18.015 while Odisha settled for bronze.

Later in the men’s K-2 1000 M event, Kunal and Mahendra Singh finished third with a timing of 4.12.35 to clinch bronze. The Madhya Pradesh (3.54.965) and Odisha (3.55.64) teams clinched first and second spots respectively.

Meanwhile Phairembam Amit Kumar Singh clocked 5.09.215 to win bronze in the men’s C-1 1000M event. Niraj Verma of Madhya Pradesh (4.54.60) and Ningthoujam Nepolian Singh of Karnataka (4.55.170) finished the race before Amit Kumar.

In total, Telangana won three podium finishes including one silver and two bronze.

Results: Kayaking and Canoeing: C-2 1000M: 1 Madhya Pradesh (4.18.015), 2 Telangana (4.24.59), 3 Odisha (4.31.920; K-2 1000 M: 1 1 Madhya Pradesh (3.54.965), 2 Odisha (3.55.64), 3 Telangana (4.12.35); C-1 1000M: 1 Niraj Verma (MP) (4.54.60); Ningthoujam Nepolian Singh (KAR) (4.55.170), 3 Phairembam Amit Kumar Singh (TS) (5.09.215).