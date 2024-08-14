KIMS-Sunshine doctors perform shoulder surgery on senior citizen through ‘In Space Balloon’ procedure

The hospital’s Shoulder Surgery wing is now offering the minimally invasive ‘In Space Balloon’ procedure to treat shoulder pain problems.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:04 PM

Hyderabad: Orthopedic surgeons from KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet on Wednesday announced that they have successfully employed a novel minimally invasive technique known as ‘In Space Balloon’ procedure to treat a 77-year-old senior citizen who was suffering from severe shoulder pain.

The hospital’s Shoulder Surgery wing is now offering the minimally invasive ‘In Space Balloon’ procedure to treat shoulder pain problems. The procedure involves placing a small balloon-like implant near the damaged muscles, which literally acts like a cushion, allowing the shoulder to function normally without pain.

The major advantage of this technique is that it can be performed through a simple endoscopic procedure called ‘Arthroscopy’ which only requires local anesthesia. Most patients can go home the same day and resume daily activities within a few weeks, said Dr. B. Chandra Sekhar, Chief, Shoulder Surgery, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals.