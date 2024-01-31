Orthopaedic surgeons meet to be held in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar Orthopaedic Surgeons Association (KOSA) is organizing the conference at V convention centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar town

31 January 2024

KOSA president and TOSACON organizing secretary Dr Bangari Swamy and other doctors releasing booklet of conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: The ninth annual conference of Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association (TOSACON)-2024 will be held in Karimnagar from February 1 to 4.

The Karimnagar Orthopaedic Surgeons Association (KOSA) is organizing the conference at V convention centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Announcing this to media persons here on Wednesday, KOSA president and TOSACON organizing secretary Dr Bangari Swamy informed that modern inventions in orthopaedic education and new medical education would be discussed.

The conference would be more useful for orthopaedic students as well doctors. More than 1,000 doctors from various parts of the country have registered their names to take part in the conference.