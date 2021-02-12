King Maker, Barbosella impress in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: King Maker and Barbosella worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m: Strategist (RB) 46, more on hand. Let It Be Me (G Naresh) 48, moved easy. Flamingo Fame (Santhosh Raj) 46, moved well. Angelita (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

800m: Blue Valentine (Jagdale) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Best Buddy (Bopanna) 1-3.5, 600/46.5, moved freely. Galloping Gangster (SS Tanwar) 1-1, 600/47, strode out well. Southern Saffron (Gopal Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Scramjet (N Rawal) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m: Barbosella (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, good. Trump Girl (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. King Maker (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. 3y-(Sedgefield/Lopamudra) (RB) & 3y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Paladino (Afroz Khan) & Epsom (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & Southern Light (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level.

1200m: Ruletheworld (Jagdale) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1600m: Destined Dynamite (RB) 2-4, 1400/1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, handy.

