Telangana: March may start on a warmer note

IMD forecasts a warmer start to March for the state, including Hyderabad, with temperatures expected to remain above normal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:44 PM

A man enjoys a glass of lime juice from a roadside stall in Hyderabad even as average maximum temperature in the city settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: While several districts in the state welcomed much-needed rainfall over the weekend, Hyderabad remained dry, leaving residents to endure uncomfortable nights amid fluctuating temperatures.

Despite cloudy skies making a brief appearance, Hyderabad saw no precipitation, with the city missing out on the relief brought by rainfall experienced in other parts of the state.

The weather pattern led to a drop in maximum temperatures below the seasonal average, providing some respite from the usual heat. On Monday, the average maximum temperature in the city settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius, compared to the normal 34.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, on Sunday, the temperature stood at 33.3 degrees Celsius.

However, nights proved to be uncomfortable as minimum temperatures soared above the normal range. Recording at 20.9 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature surpassed the usual figures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a warmer start to March for the state, including Hyderabad, with temperatures expected to remain above normal. In the first week of March, the average maximum temperature in Hyderabad is projected to rise to nearly 35 degrees Celsius, indicating a hotter-than-usual beginning to the month.