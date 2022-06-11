Kishan Reddy comments on KCR’s national party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was launching a national party only to divert the people’s attention from the Telangana Government’s failures.

In a democracy, anyone can launch a party but the party should be run with democratic values. People in Telangana were vexed with the undemocratic rule of the Telangana Government, he said here on Saturday. “People will decide on extending their support to a family ruled party or a national party, which is working for nation’s comprehensive development,” Kishan Reddy said.

Earlier, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay charged that Telangana Government had failed to ensure development of all sections but attempts were being made to usher a change at national level. Unlike, Telangana Government, BJP-led Central Government was delivering corruption-free governance and people were extending unconditional support to the party, he said, adding “People are aware of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tactics”