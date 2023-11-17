Kishan Reddy failed as central minister, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Attending a meeting held by the Sri Ram Nagar Colony Welfare Association in the Amberpet division, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav took a critical stance toward Kishan Reddy.

He criticized Reddy, asserting a complete failure in every aspect as a central minister.

Yadav highlighted the transformative developments in the Sanathnagar constituency since the inception of Telangana, crediting CM KCR and KTR for their support.

Emphasizing Telangana’s substantial contributions to the Center’s revenue, Yadav lamented the insufficient funds allocated to the state’s growth.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav openly challenged Kishan Reddy, asking what he has accomplished for the Secunderabad parliamentary area while serving as a central minister for the past four and a half years.