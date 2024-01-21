Kishan Reddy inaugurates new galleries at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

A total of five new galleries were inaugurated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 09:29 PM

Union Culture and Tourism Minister, G.Kishan Reddy inaugurates new galleries at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Five new galleries at Salar Jung Museum were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said Salar Jung Museum, one of India’s most prestigious museums, has made efforts to innovate and upgrade by reorganising old galleries and adding new ones from collections with interesting potential of appeal to the public.

The Indian Sculpture Gallery has close to 40 objects some dating back to 2nd Century B.C such as the fragment from Bharhut with a lotus medallion and ‘Anantsayana Vishnu’ from the Kakatiya period. The Bidriware Gallery presents 300 unique objects which include exquisite ‘huqqa’ bases and ewers while The Lamp and Chandelier Gallery exhibits 180 antique objects from across the world.

The European Bronze Gallery has over 100 bronze statues and The European Marble Gallery showcases 50 excellent marble sculptures.

Dr. A Yadagiri Rao, renowned sculptor, Prof Y. Sudershan Rao, former Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research and Ashish Goyal, Additional DG, National Museums, who is currently holding the additional charge of Salarjung Museum, were present.