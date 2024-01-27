KITEA urges Telangana govt to extend Metro Rail till Medchal

KITEA founder president Oruganti Venkateswarlu said 200 small and medium IT companies and youth entrepreneurs were waiting for the project to commence the operations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: Kompally IT Entrepreneurs Association (KITEA) urged the State government to extend the Metro Rail till Medchal to decongest the traffic towards north Hyderabad, besides expediting the development of the Kandlakoya Gateway IT Park.

KITEA founder president Oruganti Venkateswarlu, who met Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director E Vishnuvardhan Reddy here on Saturday, said 200 small and medium IT companies and youth entrepreneurs were waiting for the project to commence the operations.

“Kandlakoya Gateway IT Park is going to be an iconic tower towards north of Hyderabad. Many IT Companies are expected to shift towards Medchal as the operational cost is relatively lesser than west of Hyderabad” he said.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy responded positively and instructed officials to expedite the IT Park project.