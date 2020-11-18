KITS Warangal celebrates 53rd national library week

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy urged the students to utilise the library facilities provided by the institute

Warangal Urban: The Central Library of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW), is organising the 53rd National Library Week.

The National Library Week is celebrated in India every year from November 14 to 20. After inaugurating the celebrations at the institute here on Tuesday, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy urged the students to utilise the library facilities provided by the institute. “Spending more time in the library will enhance the various kinds of subject knowledge in the desired field of technology,” he said and instructed the library staff to provide better services to the students. He also released a brochure on library information on the occasion.

KITS librarian Dr K Indrasena Reddy said that the management had been providing the latest library facilities like Digital library and subscribing reputed online national and international journals. “There are 81,935 books with 15,770 titles and 6022 e-books and 50,866 online journals are available with the library. In view of Covid-19 pandemic situation, we have also provided remote access for the benefit of the students and faculty,” he added.

Dean Academics Prof V Rajagopal, Administrative officer Prof P Ramesh Reddy, Prof C Venkatesh (HoD of EEE) Dr M Raju (Academic affairs P.G), Dr P Vijay Kumar Reddy (Swayam coordinator) and library staff attended the programme.

