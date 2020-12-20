KITS-Warangal faculty gets PhD

Kache Venumadav’s PhD thesis titled as “Convective Heat and Mass Transfer in Non-Newtonian Fluid”

Warangal Urban: Kache Venumadav, an Assistant Professor with the Department of Mathematics and Humanities (M&H), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), has been awarded the PhD degree by GITAM, a deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

In a press note here on Sunday, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said Venumadhav submitted his PhD thesis titled “Convective Heat and Mass Transfer in Non-Newtonian Fluid”. He did his research under the guidance of Dr Upendar Mendu, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, School of Science, GITAM, Hyderabad. “The present work is intended to study the mixed thermal boundary condition, which in general, the variable heat flux on the geometries like a cone, wedge, vertical/inclined plate.

The aim of the thesis is to study the mixed convection along with a heated wedge in Au(Aurum-Gold) – water and Ag (Argentum-Silver) – water nanofluids in the presence of Magnetic, non – Darcy number, double stratification effects,” Ashoka Reddy added.

Rajya Sabha MP, and KITS Secretary & correspondent Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, HOD, M&H Dr K Shivashankar, HoD of PSS, Dr T Madhukar Reddy, Associate Professor of Chemistry & PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and other faculty members have congratulated Venumadhav for taking up the new and innovative research and obtaining the PhD degree.

