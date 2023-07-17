KITSW graduate secures PG Admission in IISc Bangalore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITSW), Warangal, student Maredukonda Jagath Chandra from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.

Jagath Chandra recently completed his B.Tech in CSE for the academic year 2022-23. His exceptional performance in the GATE-2023 examination, where he secured the 250th rank nationwide, contributed to his success. The admission test conducted by IISc Bangalore further highlighted his outstanding abilities.

Prof P Niranjan Reddy, the student’s parents, M Vishnumurthy and M Aruna, a lecturer at Pingle College, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and others congratulated him.