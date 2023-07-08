KITSW Principal thanks alumni for their support to college

During the "Silver Jubilee Reunion" of the Class of 1997, KITSW alumni felicitated college Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy for his contributions to the institution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, celebrated the “Silver Jubilee Reunion” of the Class of 1997 here on Saturday. During the ceremony, KITSW alumni felicitated college Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy for his contributions to the institution.

The chief guest C Sridhar Reddy, president of KITSWAA- Hyderabad chapter, emphasized the importance of supporting current KITSW students and pledged to organize seminars, workshops, and industrial visits for internships, as well as provide modern laboratory equipment. Reddy commended the growth of KITSWAA, which has registered over 21,000 students online during its 44 years of existence. Sridhar Reddy advised students to maintain strong relationships and learn from past experiences.

Expressing his delight over the achievements of KITSW alumni, Prof Reddy stressed the institute’s commitment to provide quality education, fostering critical thinking and developing communication, soft skills, and leadership qualities. He thanked the KITSWAA for its continuous support in facilitating projects and internships for the benefit of KITSW students. Nearly 150 alumni from the Class of 1997, and a few other alumni from different countries attended the programme.