KITSW honours Dr K Eswaraiah on retirement

Felicitation ceremony to commemorate the retirement of two staff members, Dr K Eswaraiah, a senior professor and A Rathnakar, a workshop instructor was held at KITSW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

KITSW felicitates Dr K Eswaraiah on Friday.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) hosted a felicitation ceremony to commemorate the retirement of two staff members, Dr K Eswaraiah, a senior professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and A Rathnakar, a workshop instructor, here on Friday.

On the occasion, Principal K Ashoka Reddy expressed deep appreciation for the retiring professor and instructor, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the institute’s growth. He was joined by KITSW Chairman, V Lakshmikantha Rao and others. K Eswaraiah, who served the department for an impressive 33 years as Head of the Department, coordinator, and IQAC, was hailed as an exceptional mentor and a leading researcher in the field of Mechanical Engineering. He supervised the successful completion of four PhD degrees and was instrumental in establishing state-of-the-art research laboratories.

Registrar Prof M Komal Reddy, Administrative Officer P Ramesh Reddy, Prof K Rajanarender Reddy, along with Prof. V. Rajagopal, Prof. C. Venkatesh, Prof. K. Sridhar, Associate Professor D. Prabhakara Chary, and Dr K. Shivashankar attended the programme where the families of Eswaraiah and Rathnakar were also present.