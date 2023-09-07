KITS Warangal to hold IC3T-2023 from Oct 6 to 7

The theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence, and sustainability that may be applied to provide a realistic solution to variegated problems in society, the environment, and industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, (KITSW) organizing the 5th Scopus Indexing International Conference on “Computer and Communication Technologies (IC3T-2023) from October 6 to 7, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

The conference poster and brochure were released at the campus here on Thursday. The objective of the conference is to present a unified platform for advanced and multi-disciplinary research towards the design of smart computing, information systems, and electronic systems.

The head of the ECE department, Dr V Raju, said that all the accepted papers would be published in Springer Lecture Notes on “Computer and Communication Technologies (LNIC3T)”. The deadline for the paper submission is September 30, with more details on https://www.kitsw.ac.in/ic3t2023.