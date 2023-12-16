Hyderabad Management Association launches ‘Industry Readiness Program’

The certification program is an over pending requirement for the MBA students who pass out of government affiliated or government-funded MBA/BBA colleges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) has announced their initiative of making management students “industry ready” from the states of Telangana & AP with the launch of their fifth such certification program.

HMA President, Jaywant Naidu said the certification program is an over pending requirement for the MBA students who pass out of government affiliated or government funded MBA/BBA colleges and struggle to enter the new world of working environment.

It emphasize soft skills which every corporate look as a basic requirement and is required for the entrepreneurial journey and also cover corporate and start-up success stories largely from the two states as case studies.

The fifth Industry Readiness Program (IRP) will be driven by Jaywant Naidu and Dr Sriharsha Reddy, Advisor for IRP &Director at IMT Hyderabad. It will be through an online platform and charged as Rs 500 per student which is subsidized. This is possible due to the sponsorship received from BGR Mining & Infra Limited and NATCO Pharma Limited, a press release said.

Retired IAS officer, Shailendra Kumar Joshi and others participated in the programme.