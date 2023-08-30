Verisk Analytics offers jobs to 5 KITSW via campus drive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hanamkonda: US-based Verisk Analytics hired five final-year B.Tech students from KITS Warangal through a campus placement driver. Chosen from CSE branch, they secured roles as software engineers with an annual compensation of Rs 9.20 lakhs annual package.

This adds to KITS Warangal’s 946 placements during 2022-23 across various disciplines, reaffirming its commitment to industry-ready graduates. The recruitment occurred on-campus, streamlining the hiring process and reinforcing the institute’s reputation for excellence, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy in a press note here on Wednesday.