Khammam: 74 Priyadarshini students bag jobs in campus placement

As many as 183 students were tested in various aspects in rounds of pre-placement, written examination, group discussion and HR rounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:35 PM

Khammam: 74 students of Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam have secured placement in Hyderabad-based company Skill Dunia, informed the company chairman Katepalli Naveen Babu.

The students have been selected as business development trainees with an annual salary of Rs 6 lakh. Business development trainees would be trained to meet the company’s business objective, to develop new business opportunities and to upgrade the knowledge required of the students on solving customer problems, he said.

Also Read Telangana: Priyadarshini students bag jobs in campus placement drive

As many as 183 students were tested in various aspects in rounds of pre-placement, written examination, group discussion and HR rounds. After the tests, 42 CSC students, 13 CSM students, 16 ECE students and three EEE students were selected, Naveen Babu said.

The college principal B Gopal said that the college imparts all necessary skills to the students to prepare them for the competitive world. Academic Director Atluri Venkata Ramana, heads of various departments and others were present.