KLIS water released from Kondapochammasagar to meet irrigation needs of Gajwel, Dubbaka, Medak

Speaking after releasing KLIS water into Ramayampet canal from Sangareddy canal at Kondapochamma Sagar at Gouraram on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao became a modern-day Bhagiratha by bringing Godavari water to old Medak district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will save the farmers when there is a dry spell.

Since Gajwel, Dubbaka, and Medak constituencies were witnessing dry spells, Reddy has said that the farmers took up the issue with Finance Minister T Harish Rao who in turn directed the irrigation authorities to release the water from Kondapochama sagar. Elaborating on how KLIS changed the face of irrigation in the Medak district, he has said that the water Ramayampet canal will provide irrigation water to 41,000 acres across Dubbaka, Gajwel and Medak Constituencies.

The water will traverse for 54 km through these three constituencies. Medak MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy, and others were present.