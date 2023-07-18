Telangana: Inflows into KLIS on the rise, likely to touch 2.5 lakh cusecs tonight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Inflows into Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are on the rise. They are likely to touch 2.5 lakh cusecs tonight, according to N Venkateswarlu, Engineer in Chief. Four pumps are in operation at Medigadda, and three each at Saraswati and Parvathi barrages that are part of Linek 1 of the Lift scheme.

In Link II, nine pumps are in operations lifting water from Sripada Yellampalli to Mid Manair Dam. Pumping of water to the SRSP rejuvenation scheme has been suspended. So is the case with pumping into Annapurna. The Mid Manair Dam and Lower Manair dam have presently been receiving water from the KLIS.

